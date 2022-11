Not Available

The spotlight is on guitarist Johnny Thunders, best known for his stint with punk gods the New York Dolls, in this combination concert video and documentary chronicling his hedonistic, self-destructive lifestyle. Included is his only live show on film -- backed by the Heartbreakers and featuring the songs "Chinese Rocks," "Born to Lose" and "Hurt Me" -- plus behind-the-scenes studio footage and clips from his 1976 "Anarchy" tour of Britain.