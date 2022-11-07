Johnny Walker

Not Available

Johnny is a 63-year-old American filmmaker. He was once a very successful and respected director. In the 80's he was responsible for several blockbusters. This success led to a change in mentality. Johnny thought that everything he touched would turn into gold. His ego became so inflated that eventually every kind of cooperation was impossible. In the ensuing 25 years, Johnny has accomplished absolutely nothing meaningful. He is married to Sharon, a famous actress whom he met on the set of his last film. That film was Sharon's breakthrough, the start of a meaningful acting career. She never stopped working since then. Sharon spends more time away than at home.They live together, but no longer share a life.