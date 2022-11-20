Johnny Winter - Live Through The '80s

Not Available

This DVD contains an incredible collection of official archival footage from the '80s including performances from MTV Rock Influences '84 "Guitar Greats", Massey Hall (Toronto '83), Roskilde DRTV (Roskilde, Denmark '84), New Hampshire ('84), Sonet Studio (Bromma, Sweden '87), Piazza Duomo (Pistoia, Italy '88), and more. Intermixed with the live content is interview footage from various locations. This program is the definitive document of Johnny's career in the '80s. This release contains live performances by Johnny Winter culled from various concerts throughout the 1980s. Among the songs performed are "Highway 61 Revisited," "Don't Take Advantage of Me, and "Sweet Papa John."