Johny Mera Naam

Monu (Mohan) and Sonu (Sohan) are the two sons of a police inspector. The kids excel in boxing. Their father gets killed by a goon following orders from Ranjit (Premnath). Mohan kills the goon and takes refuge in a car boot. Years later Sohan goes on to become a CID officer called Sohan Kumar, who solves his cases taking up different guises. He takes the identity of Johny a petty thief and gets himself in Jail, befriends Heera (Jeevan) and goes to solve a case wooing Rekha (Hema) and finding the criminal.