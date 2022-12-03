Joined!: the Siamese Twins

Not Available

Siamese twins joined at the hip share the men in each other's lives. "Here's a real oddball movie from the late 80s. Racquel Darrian and Sabre play Siamese twins joined by a band of flesh at the hip. As I recall some reviewer saying at the time of release, they look more like cousins than twin sisters. A latex(?) special effect appliance makes the join and it looks as real as any special effect of the time. However, it is a little creepy to watch a guy fondle the thing as though it were real. This is probably one of Racquel's first movies, as she still has her natural size tits, not the inflated ones she got soon thereafter. However, she is still only doing her boyfriend, later husband, Derrick Lane. The real prize of this is that Saber does a guy for the first and only time."