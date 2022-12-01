JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Battle Tendency

Not Available

Set in North America and Europe in 1938–39, the story follows Joseph Joestar and Caesar Zeppeli, the descendants of Jonathan Joestar and Will A. Zeppeli from Phantom Blood who can manipulate a sunlight-based energy called Hamon. Along with the Hamon coach Lisa Lisa, Joseph and Caesar seek to prevent ancient humanoids called the Pillar Men, who invented the stone masks from Phantom Blood, from obtaining a powerful stone called the Super Aja, which would make them into ultimate beings and conquer their weakness of sunlight.