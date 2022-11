Not Available

Set in 1999, 11 years after the events of "Stardust Crusaders," Jotaro Kujo tracks down Josuke Higashikata, the illegitimate son of Joseph Joestar, to help him find a magical bow and arrow which grants people Stand powers. Along the way, Josuke and his friends discover that a Stand-using serial killer is on the loose in their hometown of Morioh and they set out to stop him.