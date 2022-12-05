JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 8 - JoJolion

Not Available

childhood friends Yasuho Hirose and Joshu Higashikata discover a naked man buried in the ground just outside the town of Morioh. The man has no memory of his name or previous life; the only thing he remembers about himself is how to use his Stand, a supernatural ability that takes the form of a humanoid creature. The stranger is quickly given a name, Josuke, and Joshu's father Norisuke decides to adopt him into the Higashikata household until he can find his own home. As Josuke begins to investigate his past, it becomes apparent that he is no ordinary amnesiac. There is much more to his identity than he first suspected, and, as he is thrust into a series of high-stakes Stand battles, he soon begins unravelling a deadly conspiracy that encompasses the entire town.