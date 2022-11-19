Not Available

Laaadies and Gentlemen, boys and girls ... it's time to get up and move with JOJO'S CIRCUS: ANIMAL A GO-GO. Join JoJo, a funny, curious clown and her best friend, Goliath, in stories full of music, dance, imaginative movement, engaging games, and activities that encourage your child to get up and start moving. Child participiation is part of the fun in four lively stories. There are bouncy moves ahead when JoJo discovers that she's not quite ready to fill some pretty big shoes. But she's always ready to figure things out, including learning a silly slinky snake dance to help pick a flower for her dad. From using teamwork to helping Goliath learn, your child will discover valuable lessons about kindness, teamwork, and belonging.