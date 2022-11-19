Not Available

Laaadies and Gentlemen, boys and girls ... it's time to get up and move with JOJO'S CIRCUS: TAKE A BOW! Join JoJo, a funny, curious clown, and her best friend, Goliath, in stories full of music, dance, imaginative movement, and engaging games and activities that encourage your child to get up and start moving. Your child will join JoJo in giggle-out-loud moves when JoJo's curiosity gets the best of her, and she learns a lesson about following instructions. Then, the Froginis teach JoJo and your child that it's okay to take a bow -- when you try your very best. It's a three-ring circus of fun as your preschooler explores with JoJo and learns musical and auditory skills, problem-solving, and physical movement. Whether it's being yourself or learning that you don't have to win to have fun, growing up happy is even easier when your child joins JoJo to "twist and turn, imagine and learn."