It's Christmas season on the farm and everybody is getting ready for a big talent show. Scuddle Mutt and Clawdia dress up as elves and prepare to sing "Jolly Old St. Nicholas" when the Santa Claus makes an unexpected stop and mistakes the two for his own elves. Whisking them away, Santa's real elves are left behind to sing and dance in the show, while Scuddle Mutt and Clawdia are taken on a sleigh ride they'll never forget!