The Jolly Roger represents THE ultimate personification of the Pirate ethos. It remains, as it was at the beginning of the 18th century, the insignia of people who do not consider themselves bound by the usual rules of engagement. Two dozen riders from 12 different countries caught on 16 mm, each bringing their unique style and together raising the flag once again. The crew chased shots across 3 continents, from the mountains of Salt Lake City to the alpine snowfields of Kitzbuhel to the active volcanoes of Kamchatka. Expect innovative backcountry snowboarding, creative city jibs and sh*t loads of powder, all wrapped up in the typical analog Pirate style.