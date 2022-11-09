Jomblo Ngenes

Not Available

Noval (Kevin Julio) falls in love when he meets with Astika (Jessica Mila). But, between love and happy there is also pain. He repeatedly mires in a situation where she deceives him. She asks him to do and say strange things in various comical situations. He could have been away, but her charm makes him could not leave her. He plans to declare his love for her. Unexpectedly, in the most important moments she tells that her boyfriend, Nico, will return after 100 days missing. He delays to declare his love until the day when her old boyfriend is back.