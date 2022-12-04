Jon Richardson: Old Man

Jon Richardson is back, embarking on his nationwide tour ‘Old Man’ to complain about the state of the world and offer no solutions! Since his last show Jon has become a husband and father, seen the UK vote to leave the EU and watched the rise of Donald Trump, all of which leaves him asking one question; Why does it seem that no one else alive can correctly load a dishwasher? Filmed on the final night of Jon's colossal 158 date sell out UK and Ireland tour at the historic Grand Theatre in Blackpool.
View Full Cast >