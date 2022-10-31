Jonah and the Great Fish

Not Available

After her family moves to a big city, Chloe finds her new school to be a scary place where she doesn't fit in. When her father tells her the story of Jonah, Chloe user her imagination to bring the adventures to life, complete with a nervous prophet, rival gangs of Ninevites who happen to be amazing dancer, a hearty band of Spanish mariners, and a lovable fish named Humphrey who doesn't yet know why he was made so big. Chloe learns that, sometimes, those who find it hard to fit in are the ones that are needed the most.