Jonah Jones

Not Available

This two-reel Lloyd Hamilton comedy. Set in the bucolic countryside, the opening sequence introduces Ham and his girlfriend Babe London as "the hired man and his three acres of love.". Ham encounters an attractive, prosperous-looking young lady who is having car trouble. After gallantly fixing her flat tire and when he realizes that the young lady has left her purse behind with her address inside he sets out to return it, no doubt hoping for a reward, either monetary or romantic.