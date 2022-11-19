Not Available

Jonah Sing-Along Songs and More! is the seventeenth episode in the VeggieTales animated series. Released in 2002, it is one of several sing-along videos. Released prior to the film Jonah: A VeggieTales Movie, it was intended to fuel interest in the upcoming feature. It also includes a medley of songs from Lyle the Kindly Viking, and many more. The is the only VeggieTales episode to be released only to VHS. The story behind the video is that Archibald Asparagus, who plays Jonah in the movie, is afraid to come out of his dressing room for fear of being swallowed by a whale. Bob and Larry must coax him out to play the first feature–film, Jonah.