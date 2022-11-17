Jonah: The Musical

Not Available

Jonah is a prophet – and a man on the run. From who? From God! After a series of wild adventures involving a seaport called Joppa, a huge boat and a terrible storm, Jonah finds himself in the belly of a giant fish. But this isn’t the end. It’s here that God teaches Jonah how to receive grace and extend mercy, even to his archenemy: Nineveh. Take your family deep into this Bible story as it springs to life on screen in jaw-dropping scale by an exceptional cast, spectacular special effects and live animals. Filmed in front of a live audience on stage at Sight & Sound Theatres in Lancaster, PA.