In June 2015, superstar tenor Jonas Kaufmann walked onto the stage of La Scala in Milan to perform a concert of Puccini arias. The concert made national news in Italy with the audience demanding five encores and a forty minute standing ovation. The film of this legendary performance, Jonas Kaufmann An Evening with Puccini, will be shown nationwide in over 300 movie theaters on February 23, and is available as a DVD and Blu-ray. Directed by Brian Large, the film includes an introduction about Puccini the man, the musician, the superstar narrated by Jonas and featuring rare archive footage. The program features a selection of Puccini s world-famous tenor arias all of which appear on Kaufmann s latest recording, Nessun dorma The Puccini Album.