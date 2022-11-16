Not Available

Jonas Kaufmann: Dolce Vita

    JK's is definitely in love with Italy; not only is he fluent in Italian but he sings here traditional songs some of which are in the Napolitanean dialect and he is good at it. There are wonderful views of the Italian coastline with Jonas driving an iconic Alfa. There are bits of black and white film from his childhood spending holidays in Italyas a boy. The audience adores him and his voice soars easily as such songs are easy on someone used to much heavier Verdi or Wagner roles. A delight to the ear.

