Jonatan Spangs Wedding

Jonatan Spang want to marry. After "Women" and "Family" has become wedding time. In Jonatan Spang's new one man show, "Jonatan Spang's Wedding" which premieres on Sept. 5, 2013, everything is ready for the big event. Missing only one thing: the bride. Jonatan Spang has been around. But now he is free of all (214) previous relationship, and finally ready to put the ring on your finger. The church is commissioned, the speech largely written, and the champagne is on ice. In fact, only a small point back on to-do list: bride to be found!