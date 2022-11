Not Available

Alone I Play is a special limited run DVD/CD combo set by Korn vocalist Jonathan Davis, released November 10, 2007 on Invisible Arts. The album was recorded and videotaped at Malibu's Woodshed Recorder on November 7, 2007, the day before Davis embarked on his first solo tour, the Alone I Play tour. The album features songs originally composed by Davis and Gibbs for the 2002 film Queen of the Damned, as well as classic and uncommonly performed Korn songs.