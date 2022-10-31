Jonathan Davis and the SFA: Live at The Union Chapel

Not Available

This show is more of a tribute for the fans than any self-adulation on Davis’ part. It’s obvious form his voice when he speaks with the audience just how grateful he is to them, and just who it is he’s putting the show on for. The music reads like Davis’ personal selection of best-ofs, including several songs from ‘Queen of the Damned’ and ‘Spawn’ “Alone I Break”, one of Davis’ favourites, is a high point on the album, but of the 15 tracks on the ones I enjoy the most are “Last Legal Drug”, “Forsaken”, “Redeemer” and “Not Meant For Me.” This is a brilliant must-have for everyone who’s ever been a fan of Korn or Jonathan Davis as a singer and songwriter. From the gothic décor of the Union Chapel venue to the ornately carved throne Davis sat in for most of the performance, this was the perfect setting for the show.