Jonathan: Die Movie

Jonathan, a dreamer and wannabe stand-up comedian in his late 20’s, still lives with parents. After yet another failed open mic performance, he gets drunk and crashes his father’s dream bakkie. This is the last straw for his loving, but fed up parents, who eventually kick him out of the house. Sitting at a restaurant not knowing where to go, he watches car guards in the parking lot and decides that he will also become a car guard just to stay afloat until the next big stand-up competition, which he firmly believes he can win. After a very hostile reception by the other car guards, the eldest car guard decides to take Jonathan under his wing, teaches him the fine art of being a car guard and, more importantly, he teaches him about life and how to survive as an outcast.