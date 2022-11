Not Available

Offbeat comedic genius Jonathan Winters paved the way for other unhinged comedians such as Robin Williams and Steve Martin, and this rare collection showcases Winters in some vintage performances. Clips include Winters sharing the stage with crooner Andy Williams in a "Chevy show"; a 1964 TV special with Honeymooner Art Carney and legendary talk-show host Jack Paar; and Winters as five different characters in a public service announcement.