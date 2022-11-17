Jonathas' Forest

Not Available

Jonathas lives with his parents and his brother, Juliano, in a cottage in a rural area of the Amazon. The family harvests and sells local products at a roadside fruit stand, a place of contact with new friends and novelties from the rest of the world. They meet Milly, a visitor from Ukraine, and the native Kedassere. The group decides to spend the weekend at a campground in the jungle. Against his father's wishes, Jonathas will embark on this adventure. Seduced by Milly and the forest, he undertakes his most transforming journey.