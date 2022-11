Not Available

Jongno, Winter is a short film included as one of the ommibus film in If You Were Me 2 (2005). It deals with an incident of a Korean Chinese Kim Won-sup frozen to death on a street of Jongno. He was an illegal immigrant who could not ask for help during a cold winter day with overdue wage over 10,000 USD. He died of exposure on the street. Director Kim Dong-won expands the problem of the illegally immigrated Korean Chinese.