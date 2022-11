Not Available

Filmed over two nights at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration brings together a big-name lineup of performers to pay tribute to the legendary singer-songwriter. Seal, James Taylor, Norah Jones, Diana Krall, Kris Kristofferson, Graham Nash and more perform songs from Mitchell’s extensive catalog of 19 studio albums. The celebration culminates with all of the stars performing Big Yellow Taxi and presenting a birthday cake to Joni on stage.