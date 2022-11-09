Joni Mitchell - Both Sides Now: Live at the Isle of Wight Festival 1970

Not Available

Directed by Academy Award winning filmmaker Murray Lerner, Both Sides Now: Live At The Isle of Wight Festival features new interviews with Joni, discussing her recollections of the event intercut with festival footage, both onstage and behind the scenes, offering a fascinating insight into a now legendary concert from the artists point of view and putting the events of the day into context. Alternatively, fans can enjoy the uninterrupted live concert footage featuring classic songs such as "Woodstock", "Both Sides Now" and "Big Yellow Taxi". This was the final film from Murray Lerner, who sadly passed away not long after the films completion.