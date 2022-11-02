Joni Mitchell - Painting With Words & Music

Not Available

Joni Mitchell, the Queen of folk/rock, performs for an intimate audience on the Warner Brothers lot in Los Angeles. This concert is classic Joni Mitchell, and her repertoire here covers the complete arc of her career. With a stage backdrop of her own paintings, this program gives a unique insight into the talents and life of Joni Mitchell. / Track Listing: 1. Tiger Bones 2. Big Yellow Taxi 3. Just Like This Train 4. Night Ride Home 5. Crazy Cries Of Love 6. Harry's House 7. Black Crow 8. Amelia 9. Hejira 10. Sex Kills 11. The Magdalene Laundries 12. Moon At The Window 13. Face Lift 14. Why Do Fools Fall In Love? 15. Trouble Man 16. Nothing Can Be Done 17. Song For Sharon 18. Woodstock 19. Dreamland