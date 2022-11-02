Not Available

Joni Mitchell's The Fiddle and the Drum

    Joni Mitchell's The Fiddle and The Drum explores Mitchell's life-long concerns about environmental neglect and the warring nature of mankind within a ballet performed to a select soundtrack of her eternal songs. Together with acclaimed choreographer Jean Grand-Maitre of the Alberta Ballet Company, this unique combinations of three art forms - music, dance and art - comprise an engaging spectacle that Joni calls ".the best project of her career." SONG SELECTIONS: The Fiddle and The Drum, Sex Kills, Passion Play (When All the Slaves Are Free), Three Great Stimulants, For the Roses, Slouching Towards Bethlehem, The Beat of Black Wings, If I Had a Heart, If, Big Yellow Taxi. EXCLUSIVE BONUS FEATURES INCLUDE: Behind the Scenes with: Joni Mitchell and Jean Grand-Maitre, Kelly McKinlay and Nicole Caron (Alberta Ballet Dancers), and Mario Rouleau (Director of Filming), Joni Mitchell's video installation from the set.

