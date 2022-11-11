Not Available

Jonni Darkko\'s Facial Fantasy

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Director Jonni Darkko's exceptionally depraved brand of oral perversion goes further than your typical blow job movie. In his opulent, marathon "Facial Fantasy," the director's POV-style shooting captures drool-drenched, deep-throat debauchery and high-flying heaps of sperm splattering the faces of gorgeous, cum-hungry sluts. Whether collecting drool in a bowl, swaddling swollen balls, rimming male bunghole or wrapping jugs around Jonni's joint for titty fucking, these bubbly babes end up frosted in fuck fluid.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images