"Something to Do before Dying" chronicles the humdrum life of Su-yeon, a typical 20-something Seoulite who hates her job and her life, deciding one day to throw it all away by committing suicide. Over the course of a single day, we follow her as she prepares herself. This low-budget indie was shot on video, giving it a home movie-like quality that enhances the reality of what transpires on the screen.