Hip-hop and R&B stars including Mary J. Blige, Macy Gray, Kanye West and others populate these live performance clips from Jools Holland's popular U.K. music show "Later." The track list includes Blige's "Family Affair," D'Angelo's "Crusin'," Ms. Dynamite's "Dy-Na-Mi-Tee," Jill Scott's "Getting in the Way," Alicia Keys's "Fallin'," West's "All Falls Down," Amy Winehouse's "Stronger Than Me" and Blackstreet's "Don't Leave Me."