Jordan Nightlife Concert Karaoke

Singer/ actor Jordan Chan showcases his greatest hits in this DVD Jordan Nightlife Concert. The set records the live concert held in Hong Kong Coliseum February 27 and 28, 2004. Centering on the theme of the prosperity of Hong Kong and Jordan's nightlife, the concert features guest appearances by Chapman To and members of Jordan's previous pop group Wind-Fire-Sea. Recall the familiar songs of Jordan including Days of Friendship (track 4), Unhappy separation (track 3), Disqualify (track 2) and God! Save me (track 25).