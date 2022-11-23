Jordan Rudess: Keyboard Wizardry

Not Available

The ultimate in keyboard instructional video is here! Keyboard Wizarddry by Jordan Rudess reveals useful hints and unique exercises to get you over the edge to become a versatile keyboard player. One of the most respected keyboardists in the industry, Jordan Rudess demonstrates his keyboard mastery on this full-length video. Take your playing to the next level with Jordan Rudess, the Juilliard-trained, award-winning keyboardist of Dream Theater! Topics covered include lead improvisation, rhythmic exercises, harmony and voice-leading exercises, finger exercises, synth-programming, bass-line construction, and more. Music from Jordan’s current projects will be featured as well.