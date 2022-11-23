Not Available

Jordan Rudess: Keyboard Wizardry

    The ultimate in keyboard instructional video is here! Keyboard Wizarddry by Jordan Rudess reveals useful hints and unique exercises to get you over the edge to become a versatile keyboard player. One of the most respected keyboardists in the industry, Jordan Rudess demonstrates his keyboard mastery on this full-length video. Take your playing to the next level with Jordan Rudess, the Juilliard-trained, award-winning keyboardist of Dream Theater! Topics covered include lead improvisation, rhythmic exercises, harmony and voice-leading exercises, finger exercises, synth-programming, bass-line construction, and more. Music from Jordan’s current projects will be featured as well.

