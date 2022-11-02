Jordgubbar med riktig mjölk

Not Available

Rolf lived his whole life for his TV-show. He's neglected the people close to him year after year; he never seemed to have any time left over for his wife, his kids or his friends. One day Rolf learns that the TV-network that he so devotedly worked for is now aiming for a younger audience and his show is terminated. His life crumbles. Suddenly he finds himself contacting friends and relatives he left behind a long time ago and the people Rolf meet lead him to events that forever changes his life.