Sabapathy (Sathyaraj) is a widower cinema theatre owner and a school owner, he treats his son Sakthi (Sibiraj) like his friend. Sakthi falls in love with Shalini (Gajala) the daughter of, a corrupt politician, Lingam (Kota Srinivasa Rao). Vijay (Ramana) clashes against Sakthi at the college election and Sakthi wins it. Lingam, Vijay's father, enters in the conflict. After some fights, Sakthi kills Lingam and Vijay.