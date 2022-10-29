Jorge & Alberto vs. The Neoliberal Demons

Not Available

Jorge and Alberto are two wizards in Buenos Aires. One works as an assistant in a courthouse, while another is pining for his magical glory days. During their weekly ritual, they discover that Saturn has turned, which mostly means much mayhem and doom. They are proven right, when Argentina’s president storms in and asks Jorge and Alberto to save her daughter from the clutches of Judge Fayo, a man who wants to achieve the triumph of neoliberalism. During their search for the girl, Jorge and Alberto will have to deal with demons from another dimension. And that all before midnight! Time to dust off their magic tricks, because the fate of the world is at stake!