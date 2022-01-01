Jorge Cervantes Ultimate Grow 2

Not Available

Jorge Cervantes' Ultimate Grow DVD 2 movie was released Sep 18, 2007 by the Music Video Distributors studio. On his first DVD, international ganja guide Jorge Cervantes taught you everything you need to know to go from seed to harvest. This time, the best-selling author of "Marijuana Horticulture: the Indoor/Outdoor Medical Grower's Bible" takes you on a garden tour of his home country, Spain. You'll grow indoors, out-doors, hydroponically - and even plant a guerrilla garden hidden deep in the Spanish countryside. Filled with the common-sense advice found in his monthly column in HIGH TIMES, Jorge's newest effort clearly explains how experts and beginners alike can get started, get growing and yield huge amounts of marijuana - no matter where you are or how you're growing.