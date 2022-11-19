Joris en Boris en het Geheim van de Tempel

Not Available

When Joris (Martijn Nellestijn) and Boris (Richard de Ruijter) of a notary is an important but mysterious heirloom in hands, the duo goes in search of the precious possessions of their ancestors. While Inspector Jankers (Frederick the Great) thinks that the duo wants something naughty tricks, he follows them to the island of Cyprus. If George and Boris friends with Max, Michael and Anna end up in the hotel Aunt (Inge Ipenburg) and her sidekick Grudo (Bartho Braat). These two, however suspiciously interested in the quest of the group of friends ...