Not Available

Everybody once had thoughts about their own death and what it will cause to our loved ones. Jorka portrays the aftermath of the process of loss. After a tragic accident of the protagonist, we see the departed coping with his demise. The stories of the mourners are connected by telephone calls going through the ether. Each individual deals with the loss in their own way. What one says can be very different from one's actual thoughts... But the big question remains; is actial contact between the dead and the ones left behind possible?