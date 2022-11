Not Available

Jorn is the solo venture of journeyman Norwegian singer Jørn Lande (ex-Hydra, Vagabond, The Snakes, Ark, etc.), whose remarkable talent allows him to excel at everything from bluesy hard rock to power metal to pop. So much so that Lande continues to hire out his services to a number of projects even while releasing excellent solo albums like 2000's Starfire, 2001's Worldchanger, and 2004's Out to Every Nation.