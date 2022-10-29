Not Available

Sadashivam (Shayaji Shinde) is a strong MLA in Vizag. Anu (Rashi Khanna) is his daughter who returns from US to meet him. Sundeep (Sundeep Kishan) accidentally meets her and falls in love with her. One fine day, Bhavani (Ajay) attacks Anu and Sundeep saves her from his clutches. He also tries to find out why has Bhavani attacked Anu and comes to know the actual truth from PK (Brahmanandham). Why did Bhavani attack Anu ? How is his connection with Anu ? What happens to Sundeep’s love story ? Answers to all these questions form the rest of the story.