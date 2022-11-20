Joru ka Ghulam

Not Available

Dhaneshwar Pitamber, has four daughters. All the four daughters are not ready to marry, each one having their own reason. The daughters always play mischievous tricks on the one coming with a proposal of marriage, and their gang leader is the youngest daughter Durga. Kader Khan is so desperate to get his daughters married that he is ready to give a dowry of five crores to each son-in-law. Raja and Kanahaiya are small time con men at the airport. Raju Patel is an NRI from America who comes to India to get married to one of the daughters of Dhaneshwar.