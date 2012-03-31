José and Pilar

A deeply moving story about love, loss and literature, this documentary follows the days of José Saramago, the Nobel-laureate Portuguese novelist, and his wife, Pilar del Río. The film shows their whirlwind life of international travel, his passion for completing his masterpiece "The Elephant's Journey", and how their love quietly sustains them throughout.
|José Saramago
|Himself
|Pilar del Río
|Herself
|Gael García Bernal
|Himself
|Gabriel García Márquez
|Himself
|Paco Ibáñez
|Himself
