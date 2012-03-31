2012

José and Pilar

  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

March 31st, 2012

Studio

O2 Filmes

A deeply moving story about love, loss and literature, this documentary follows the days of José Saramago, the Nobel-laureate Portuguese novelist, and his wife, Pilar del Río. The film shows their whirlwind life of international travel, his passion for completing his masterpiece "The Elephant's Journey", and how their love quietly sustains them throughout.

Cast

José SaramagoHimself
Pilar del RíoHerself
Gael García BernalHimself
Gabriel García MárquezHimself
Paco IbáñezHimself

