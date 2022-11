Not Available

Spanish crooner José Luis Perales -- who's penned and performed lyrical tunes since the 1970s -- delivers some of his best material in this collection of nine music videos. The hit selections showcase the prolific talents of the versatile musician, whose success on the Latin pop charts has earned him legions of fans across the globe. Highlights include "Por Que Te Vas," "América," "Quédate Conmigo" and "Que Canten Los Niños."