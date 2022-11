Not Available

Legendary tenor Jose Carreras hosts this gala evening of aria music boasting 11 of the world's greatest opera voices, recorded live at Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre in 1989. Highlights include soprano Lucia Aliberti singing "Ah Se una Volta Sola" from Vincenzo Bellini's "La Sonnambula" and baritone Hermann Prey's performance of "Lied an den Abendstern" from Richard Wagner's "Tannhauser."