Not Available

José Carreras: Sacred Songs

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Music & Musicals, Sacred Classical Music, Classical Music - Celebrated Spanish tenor José Carreras performs at Rome's Basilica di Santa Maria degli Angeli, singing inspired selections drawn from a range of classical sources, including "Ecce Panis Angelorum" and "Panis Angelicus" by J. S. Bach. Backed by the Orchestra Internazionale d'Italia, Carreras also lends his soaring voice to "Mille Cherubini in Coro" by Franz Schubert, "Hallelujah" from G.F. Handel's oratorio "Messiah" and more.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images