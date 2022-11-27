José Carreras: Sacred Songs

Not Available

Music & Musicals, Sacred Classical Music, Classical Music - Celebrated Spanish tenor José Carreras performs at Rome's Basilica di Santa Maria degli Angeli, singing inspired selections drawn from a range of classical sources, including "Ecce Panis Angelorum" and "Panis Angelicus" by J. S. Bach. Backed by the Orchestra Internazionale d'Italia, Carreras also lends his soaring voice to "Mille Cherubini in Coro" by Franz Schubert, "Hallelujah" from G.F. Handel's oratorio "Messiah" and more.