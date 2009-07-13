Jose Feliciano Band: New Morning - The Paris Concert 2008

2009

Recorded at the New Morning Club Paris in August 2008. 6 time Grammy Award, Guitar & Singer great Jose Feliciano, backed by his superb 5 piece band. Throughout this compelling performance, combining effortlessly flamenco, bossa nova, pop and jazz influences with blues and rock lead guitar inflections. Tracklist : 1 Chico And The Man 2 Crazy Heart 3 Billie Jean 4 Como Fue 5 I Got A Woman 6 Rain 7 Bamboleo 8 If You Don’T Know Me By Now 9 Higher Ground 10 Oye Guitarra Mia 11 Beyond The Sea 12 Affirmation 13 Cherry, Cherry 14 Porque Te Tengo Que Olvidar 15 Money 16 Oye Como Va 17 Purple Haze 18 Sunshine Of Your Love 19 Que Sera 20 Light My Fire